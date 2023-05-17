Illinois bill restricting gun marketing moves forward in state Senate for further debate

A state Senate Committee late Wednesday approved a bill limiting the way guns are marketed.

The proposal would punish any gun maker or gun seller who "knowingly endanger the public by failing to establish reasonable controls."

Over 1,100 pro-gun rights activists registered their opposition, which also makes it illegal to run marketing campaigns to Illinoisans under the age of 18 or to those engaging in unlawful paramilitary or private militia activity.

The Republican leader of the state Senate objected to the vagueness of some of that language.

"That portion is overly vague. And that's the part of this I would have the most problem with," said state Sen. John Curran.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"I appreciate your sentiment, senator. I would just suggest to you, we do an awful lot, leave it to judges to determine what is reasonable," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The executive committee voted 8-3 to send the proposal to the Senate floor for debate and a vote.

It appears to be on the fast track and, if approved, would then go to the Illinois House.