Illinois bill would require automakers to provide help to police when investigating carjackings

Carjackings have skyrocketed in the past year.

Now, a new plan would ask automakers to give police some help.

The new legislation is Senate Bill 4205.

It would require automakers to provide 24/7 help to police when investigating carjackings.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says there has been about a 30 percent increase in carjackings this year, driven by the fact that people know they can get away with it.

The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Mike Hastings says the increases are continuing, and the bill cannot wait.

"It's essential that we have this, it allows for 24/7 daily all day hotline for law enforcement officials to contact car manufacturers, so they can ping the vehicles to determine where they are at, so they can dispatch law enforcement officers to where it is to ping the car," said Hastings.

The executive committee planned to discuss the bill Wednesday.