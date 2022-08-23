Illinois brothers charged in US Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors have announced a new round of charges in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Among those charged were two brothers from Illinois.

Daniel Leyden, 55, is from Chicago. He’s accused of pinning down a Capitol police officer with a metal barricade.

His older brother, Joseph, lives in La Grange. He’s accused of pushing a police officer during the chaos last year.

Both men were arrested Tuesday and are awaiting their initial court appearances.

The brothers are among nearly three dozen Illinois residents charged in connection with the riot.

Meanwhile, court records show a plea deal is on the table for a former Chicago police officer charged in the insurrection.

Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was due in court Tuesday. Prosecutors say he took a selfie of himself inside a senator’s office after breaching the Capitol.

He was wearing a sweatshirt with the Chicago Police Department emblem on it at the time and was on medical leave from CPD when he went to DC.

Chwiesiuk was with CPD for just over two years before being relieved of his police powers following his arrest last summer.

More than 350 Capitol riot defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses. Those convicted of misdemeanors have received sentences ranging from probation to eight months behind bars.