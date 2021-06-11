Chicago cop charged with storming U.S. Capitol

article

A Chicago police officer was arrested and charged Friday for allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, faces five misdemeanor counts for his alleged role in the breach.

Following the breach on Jan. 6, the FBI began investigating and identifying individuals who were inside the building when members of Congress were certifying the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.

During the investigation, the FBI learned that a device associated with a google account was near or inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The account was associated with the name ‘Kchwiesiuk,' and was accompanied by a phone number.

After contacting the service provider, the FBI learned the name of the individual to whom that number is registered to as Karol Chwiesiuk from Chicago.

The FBI confirmed with CPD that he is a police officer with the department.

During a news conference with CPD Supt. David Brown on Friday, he said Chwiesiuk was on leave from the department during the time of the Capitol riot.

"He was on medical leave for our department during the time of the riots there at the Capitol, the siege on the U.S. Capitol," said Chicago Police Superintendent, David Brown.

Additionally, Supt. Brown said Officer Chwiesiuk has only been with the department for about two-and-a-half years.

A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator’s office along with a mob. Prosecutors also say that two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying "Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies."

Chwiesiuk appeared in federal court in Chicago on Friday. His attorney, Tim Grace, said Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018, and previously served as a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy. He was stripped of his police powers this week and is on desk duty, Grace said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

