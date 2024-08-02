Illinois business leaders push Harris to select Pritzker for VP as she locks up nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, setting her on course to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major-party ticket in U.S. history.

Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic nomination next week after the virtual roll call, which began Thursday and continues through Monday. In a message posted on her campaign's YouTube page, Harris expressed her gratitude and determination.

"I am deeply grateful, I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States. And I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible," Harris said.

With the nomination secured, Harris faces the critical decision of choosing a running mate. Meetings are scheduled for this weekend, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has reportedly met twice with Harris's vetting team, lobbying heavily for the position.

On Thursday, a group of Illinois business leaders, including Bears Chairman George McCaskey, wrote a letter to Harris’ team endorsing Pritzker. On the same day, Pritzker's campaign released a promotional video highlighting his and the Democratic Party's achievements in Illinois. Other frontrunners for the vice-presidential spot include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"As I said before, he [Pritzker] has done an excellent job as governor, and I would heartily recommend him to Kamala Harris. She makes the ultimate decision. She has to pick the person she is most comfortable with," said Senator Dick Durbin.

Adriene Elrod, a senior adviser to the Harris campaign, told MSNBC, "She will select somebody who shares her values and vision for the American people."

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro, considered a leading contender, canceled several personal fundraisers scheduled for this weekend, fueling speculation that he could be Harris's choice. If selected, Shapiro could become the first Jewish vice president in U.S. history.

Former President Donald Trump, who is running with J.D. Vance, commented on the potential choice of Shapiro, saying, "If she picks Shapiro, she's going to lose the Palestinian vote, and that's fine. Everybody has their liabilities."

Trump and Vance are scheduled to hold a joint rally in Georgia on Saturday. Meanwhile, Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate are expected to begin a tour of battleground states next week.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on August 19, where Harris and her running mate will make a prominent appearance as they begin the final push toward the November election.