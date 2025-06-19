Illinois campground named one of the Midwest's best by The Dyrt

The Brief Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale ranked No. 9 on The Dyrt’s list of best places to camp in the Midwest. Located in Shawnee National Forest, the campground offers privacy, lake access, and a three-mile hiking trail. Rankings are based on camper reviews collected through The Dyrt’s camping app.



Oak Point Campground in southern Illinois is one of the best in the Midwest, according to the 2025 Best Places to Camp from The Dyrt.

What we know:

Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale, located in Vienna, Illinois, landed at No. 9 in The Dyrt’s regional rankings for the Midwest.

The Dyrt is a camping app that compiles user reviews of campgrounds across the country.

Oak Point Campground in southern Illinois | Photo via The Dyrt

Set in the Lake Glendale Recreation Area of Shawnee National Forest, Oak Point is known for its relaxing, tree-covered campsites and access to outdoor activities.

"It’s a beautiful lake," said Anne S, a reviewer on The Dyrt. "We also hiked and mountain biked the trail around the lake. Fun for everyone!"

The hiking trail is three miles long and great for viewing wildlife, according to The Dyrt. Campers can also fish and kayak in the lake.

Additionally, there is a nearby swimming beach with a lifeguard on duty during the summer months.

The campground includes 93 sites, welcomes RVs, and allows fires. Prices range from $10 to $20. Pets, however, are not allowed.

What you can do:

The Illinois campground operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so arriving early—especially on weekends—is recommended.

The No. 1 spot on the Midwest list went to Sandy Springs Campground in Stout, Ohio. You can see the full list of Midwest rankings at The Dyrt's website.