Illinois lawmakers target candy, soda, and ultra-processed foods in chemical ban effort

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Food Safety Act: Chemical ban proposed in Illinois

CHICAGO - Democratic state lawmakers and the Illinois Secretary of State are launching an effort to ban harmful chemicals in food and drinks sold in the state.

Senate Bill 2637 calls for prohibiting five ingredients that some lawmakers say are linked to health problems like hyperactivity, nervous system damage, reproductive issues, hormonal damage and increased risk of cancer.

The ingredients that fall under the proposed ban are brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, red dye number three and titanium dioxide.

All are believed to be particularly harmful in developing the organs of children and are found in candy, soda and ultra-processed food.

"Passing this bill will result in a healthier and more flourishing Illinois, and it will ensure that our citizens eat safer and healthier food. Who could possibly be against that?" said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. 

Bans on these same ingredients have already been passed in California and the European Union.