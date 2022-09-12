Illinois hospitals seeing spike in kids with respiratory illnesses: report

Illinois hospitals are seeing a spike in kids with respiratory illnesses.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that while it's not unusual for hospitals to see a surge of kids who are sick during the winter, cases increasing in August and September is unusual.

It's a challenge for hospitals that are already short on staff.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Most children who catch the illness don't get very sick and can recover at home.

Kids with asthma are at a higher risk.

Doctors are urging kids to get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19.