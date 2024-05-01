5 Illinois cities named among Top 100 Best Places to Live in US

Several Illinois cities were listed among the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the United States, according to a new ranking.

The newest ranking comes from the Livability website, an online resource used for researching communities.

Livability curates an annual list of cities defining the best places to live in America, and this year five cities in Illinois cracked the Top 100.

The ranking was based on data from thousands of U.S. cities. Livability partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) and used an algorithm that takes into account each city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health. Each city on the list is given a "LivScore" which essentially grades the city based on its performance across all categories.

The Illinois cities on the list are:

Naperville, with a LiveScore of 862

Evanston, with a LiveScore of 770

Bloomington, with a LiveScore of 768

Peoria, with a LivScore of 706

Champaign, with a LiveScore of 702

Several other Midwestern cities are also on the list.

The Indiana cities on the list are:

Carmel, with a LivScore of 875

Fishers, with a LivScore of 864

Bloomington, with a LivScore of 733

The Wisconsin cities on the list are:

Madison, with a LivScore of 754

Appleton, with a LivScore of 749

The Michigan cities on the list are:

Troy, with a LivScore of 839

Ann Arbor, with a LivScore of 751

Per Livability’s emphasis on affordability, only cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less were included in the final Top 100 Best Places to Live.

The website also only considers small to mid-size cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000.

The cities on Livability's website were not ranked from 1 to 100. The highest LivScore went to Carmel, Indiana at 875.