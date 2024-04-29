Top 10 high schools in Illinois revealed: US News ranking

Illinois is home to some of the top high schools in the country, according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report.

The 2024 Best U.S. High Schools ranking included data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

U.S. News ranked thousands of schools using six factors based on performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

One Chicago school ranked in the top 10 nationally. Payton College Preparatory High School, located on the Near North Side of Chicago, was ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Walter Payton College Prep High School

In total, five Illinois high schools were ranked in the top 100 nationwide. Each of Illinois' top ten schools was in the Greater Chicago Area.

The top 10 high schools in Illinois

1. Payton College Preparatory High School - Chicago, IL (No. 5 in the nation)

2. Northside College Preparatory High School - Chicago, IL (No. 35 in the nation)

3. Young Magnet High School - Chicago, IL (No. 52 in the nation)

4. Jones College Prep High School - Chicago, IL (No. 53 in the nation)

5. Lane Technical High School - Chicago, IL (No. 60 in the nation)

6. Adlai E Stevenson High School - Lincolnshire, IL

7. Brooks College Prep Academy High School - Chicago, IL

8. Vernon Hills High School - Vernon Hills, IL

9. Hancock College Preparatory High School - Chicago, IL

10. New Trier Township High School Winnetka - Winnetka, IL

Several states had multiple schools in the top 50, including Arizona with six, California with six, New York with five, and Texas with six.

BASIS Peoria in Peoria, Ariz. was ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

View the full report from U.S. News HERE.