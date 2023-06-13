Illinois city named one of the best US cities to live in as a single dad

A Chicago suburb has been named one of the best U.S. cities to live in if you are a single dad.

According to a new report from LawnStarter, Naperville is ranked the third-best city to live in as a single dad out of 200 of the biggest cities in the country.

The report says that Naperville leads in affordability, child care and home and outdoors. Male residents also have the second-best purchasing power index and housing affordability.

The report states that Naperville also has among the lowest shares of men and children in poverty.

Below is a list of the top 10 best cities for single dads:

Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Naperville, Illinois Fremont, California Sunnyvale, California Roseville, California San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Boston, Massachusetts

