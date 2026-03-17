Illinois Comptroller, Statewide Primary Election Results 2026

Besides the governor, voters in Illinois will elect multiple statewide elected officials who manage agencies vital to the everyday lives of residents.

The other four statewide offices include attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller, and treasurer. They are all widely expected to remain in Democratic control.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Statewide Offices Primary Results

Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Comptroller

Treasurer

Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois statewide primary races

The backstory:

Of the four non-gubernatorial statewide offices on the ballot, only one features an open race.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced last year she would not seek another term in office. She's served in that office since 2016.

Illinois’ comptroller is the "chief fiscal control officer" of the state and is in charge of maintaining the state’s accounts and making payments into and out of state funds. The office is also a resource for information on the state’s bills, debts and what state employees earn.

Margaret Croke, a state representative, Stephanie Kifowit, a state representative, Holly Kim, the Lake County treasurer, and Karina Villa, a state senator, are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Bryan Drew, a lawyer from southern Illinois, is the sole Republican running for comptroller.

Here is a rundown of the other statewide offices:

Attorney General: the state’s chief legal officer who acts as a litigator on behalf of the state, investigates alleged fraud, discrimination, crimes, and other misconduct, enforces transparency in government, and a variety of other services. Kwame Raoul is the incumbent attorney general and has held the office since 2019. The Republican candidate is Bob Fioretti, an attorney from Chicago.

Secretary of State: oversees the agency that issues driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and the state’s organ donor registry. Alexi Giannoulias is running for a second term in office after serving since 2023. The two candidates in the GOP primary are Walter Adamczyk and Diane M. Harris.

Treasurer: acts as the state’s chief investment and banking officer. The treasurer invests money on behalf of the state and local units of government, managing about $60 billion, according to the office website. Michael Frerichs has served as treasurer since 2015 and is seeking a fourth term in office. No candidates filed to run in the Republican primary.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 6.