Illinois congressman leads charge challenging TikTok, which could lead to a ban

A congressional committee has advanced a bill that could prevent app stores from carrying the popular social media app TikTok.

Efforts have been made in the past to block TikTok, but the new legislation could be the most serious so far.

The bill passed the Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously with all 50 voting members in favor, a move that would force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese parent company.

TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a company that U.S. officials warn has ties to China's Communist Party.

The bipartisan bill aims to protect Americans’ user data.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is spearheading the passage of the bill and says ultimately, it’s an ultimatum.

The bill wouldn't technically ban TikTok, but it would remove it from American app stores if TikTok chooses not to break away from its parent company.

Krishnamoorthi shared an alarming example of what TikTok pushed to users on Thursday in the hours leading up to the hearing.

"TikTok actually sent a message to all of its users that required them to press a button that would cause them to call their member of Congress before they could scroll through the rest of their content on their phone. Well guess what? The people that ended up calling into our offices were minor children without the permission of their parents, and some of them called and basically said, ‘what is a congressman?'" Krishnamoorthi said.

"We cannot have the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, own and control such an influencing social media app," he added.

Meanwhile, the company and some lawmakers feel that forcing the separation is government overreach and believe it could be challenged in the courts.

Sponsors of the bill are now working to bring it to the House floor.

A TikTok spokesperson released the following statement:

"This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country."