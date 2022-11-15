Illinois congresswomen push for improved healthcare coverage before end of year

Some Illinois representatives are calling on Congress to do more to improve healthcare coverage in its end-of-the-year agenda.

Representatives Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly are asking for expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage, and stronger Medicaid coverage for people in Puerto Rico.

Underwood and Kelly both spoke at a virtual event Tuesday stressing the importance of improving coverage to help all Americans have better health outcomes.

"Congress should require a full year of postpartum coverage for all states. It is urgent that we get this done. More than half of maternal deaths occur between one week and one year," Kelly said.

Both Kelly and Underwood also called for more support for rural hospitals and additional steps put in place to help prevent healthcare coverage loss.