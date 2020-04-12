Illinois coronavirus cases now up to 20,852, with 720 deaths

There are now 20,852 cases of coronavirus in the state of Illinois, with 720 who have died.

"The number of tests completed has reached 7,956 in the last 24 hours. That is great news on the testing front. The death toll today is lower than it has been in six days. I pray these trends will continue. If they do, it will be because of you," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Pritzker said that he and his staff are working on figuring out when and how things will open back up, and when people will get back to work.

"The last thing we want is to open things up and have a big spike in infections," Pritkzer said.