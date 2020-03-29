Illinois coronavirus cases now up to 4,596, with 65 deaths

There are now 4,596 cases of coronavirus in Illinois. Of those, 65 have died.

The state said Sunday that 27,762 people have been tested.

"Within the next ten days, we will be up to 10,000 tests per day. We're at 4,000 per day," Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday. "The White House has promised millions of tests for weeks now. They're just not here. We're turning people away that we just shouldn't have to."

Pritzker also said his office had heard anecdotal evidence that nurses and other health care workers were being tossed out of their apartments because landlords feared the spread of the virus. Pritzker said that would not be tolerated.

Illinois Public Health Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that the investigation into the death of a Chicago baby with COVID-19 continues.

"There have been relatively few infants that have passed away, so few in fact that they've been reported in a foreign country, this is the first one in the United States. I would remind parents that this is highly uncommon," Prtizker said. "It's so uncommon, I got some comfort in the idea that this is not something we should hear a lot more of. "

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

As of Sunday afternoon, the United States has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.

“I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 [deaths],” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Sunday interview. “We’re going to have millions of cases.”