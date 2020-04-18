Illinois COVID-19 cases top 29,000, with daily death toll of 125

On Saturday, state officials said there are now 29,160 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 1,259 people have died. Officials reported 125 new deaths since Friday's update.

"The growth is slowing," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health Director.

At least 137,404 people in Illinois have been tested.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS

Gov. JB Pritzker said that across the state, there are signs of hope in the daily acts of caring.

"Those signs are all around us. Look at the creativity that people have brought to make sure that people who are in need are truly cared for," Gov. Pritzker said. He talked about people delivering activity care packages, doing musical performances, and sewing masks.

"That's the thing about Illinois. Everywhere you look there are people stepping in to fill the gaps in other people's lives," Pritzker said.