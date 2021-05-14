Illinois Craft Beer Week returns May 14, kicks off with PassportPlus Challenge

The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, the nonprofit trade association representing nearly 300 small and independent craft breweries in Illinois, announced the return of Illinois Craft Beer Week on Friday.

Additionally on Friday, the Guild also launched PassportPlus, an initiative to encourage continued patronage for Illinois breweries as they recover from the pandemic.

Typically, Illinois Craft Beer Week hosts hundreds of events and large festivals, however, in 2020, ICBW was canceled at the height of the pandemic.

Due to restrictions, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild is not planning any in-person events. Instead, the Guild will host a "Week of Action" to help spur recovery in local breweries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"This has been an incredibly difficult year for our craft beer community," said Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director for the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. "But through all the challenges, we’ve been inspired by the commitment of our brewers and staff in the face of enormous disruptions and challenges. Illinois Craft Beer Week is the perfect opportunity to show them our gratitude and to double down on our support for our local breweries."

The ICBW week of action includes:

PAY IT FORWARD: B rewery fans and patrons are encouraged to show their appreciation throughout the week by leaving an extra tip, trying a new Illinois beer, buying a four-pack for a friend or posting a positive review.

A SHOT + A BEER: C raft beer fans who snap a photo of their vaccination record with an Illinois beer and post to social with # ShotAndBeerIL will be entered to win two tickets to the Guild's next ticketed event. Two winners will be announced at the culmination of ICBW.

DAY OF ACTION: THE BEER ACT: Illinois craft breweries are fighting for a bill in Springfield that would make craft beer delivery permanent and enable breweries to ship directly to consumers. On Wednesday May 19, all supporters are encouraged to reach out to their Illinois craft breweries are fighting for a bill in Springfield that would make craft beer delivery permanent and enable breweries to ship directly to consumers. On Wednesday May 19, all supporters are encouraged to reach out to their local representatives and ask them to pass The BEER Act.

SMALL BREWERY SUNDAY: C onsumers are asked to skip the beer section at the grocery store and opt to pick up from a small brewery instead.

PASSPORT PLUS: Illinois craft breweries are taking the Summer Passport to a new level with PassportPlus, rewarding craft beer drinkers for choosing Illinois beer at home plus in the taproom.

Advertisement