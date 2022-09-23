Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan.

This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019.

Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024.

Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion worth of agricultural products since 1998, according to the governor's office.

"This is a major big deal for farmers across the state of Illinois. This is, you know, these are our major crops. This is one of the biggest relationships we have in the entire world," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Following the announcement, Pritzker and other officials signed a letter of intent about the trade deal.