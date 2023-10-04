Illinois DCFS director steps down from position

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Smith served as DCFS director since April 2019, when he was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Prior to his current role, Smith worked as the executive vice president of foster care and intact services at Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, the state's largest family service provider.

In 2022, Smith was hit with nine contempt of court orders for failing to find appropriate care for a child in DCFS care. Some Illinois lawmakers had recommended an overhaul of the agency.

"When I joined this administration in 2019, my mission was clear. Build a child welfare system in Illinois that keeps kids safe and supports families in crisis," said Smith. "As someone who has spent my entire career committed to improving the child welfare system – I am incredibly proud of the profound progress we have made."

In addition to Smith's departure, Pritzker announced Theresa Eagleson, director of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, will step down at the end of 2023.

Pritzker's office said a national search will be conducted to find a new DCFS in the next several months.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.