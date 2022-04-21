Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith hit with 9th contempt of court order this year

Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith was hit with his ninth contempt of court order — this year alone.

Like the previous eight contempt charges, it is for failing to find appropriate care for a child in DCFS care.

This time, it was for a 15-year-old boy who has been held at a psychiatric facility.

Some Illinois lawmakers have recommended an overhaul of the agency.

The department says it is aggressively addressing a lack of resources and facilities for kids with complex behavioral needs.

Smith was held in contempt back in January for two unrelated cases for failing to comply with court orders to place children appropriately.