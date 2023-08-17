Former Illinois DCFS employee, 14 others indicted in $3.2M fraud scheme

A former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services social worker and 14 individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement in a scheme to fraudulently acquire $3.2 million in state funds designated for childcare services.

A 41-count indictment was unsealed on Wednesday, detailing the accusations against Shauntele Y. Pridgeon.

Pridgeon, who previously served as a Community Social Service Planner for DCFS in Chicago, is accused of orchestrating the fraudulent scheme from 2016 to 2022. She allegedly entered her co-defendants' information into the DCFS system and approved them as providers for foster children, allowing them to be paid for services that were not rendered.

According to the indictment, Pridgeon allegedly directed over $3.2 million in State of Illinois funds to her co-defendants and others, even though no foster children were under their care. In return, the co-defendants allegedly paid bribes and kickbacks totaling about $1.6 million to Pridgeon, who then allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including gambling losses at a casino in Hammond, Indiana.

Among those charged with "honest services wire fraud" are Pridgeon, Latasha Thomas, Tracey Jervier, Ronnie Webb, Tahndrea N. Harper, Joi Sanderson, Kelli Payne, Nikki Giovanni Houston, Shenita McGary, Sherri Baines, Keicha L. Lacey, Christina A. Davis, Marissa Terry, Aramis Collier, and Aunsheree Nelson.

Most of the accused were taken into custody on Wednesday.