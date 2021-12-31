Illinois Department of Transportation: Don't travel this weekend if you don't have to

The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to postpone any unnecessary travel due to snow, rain and bitter cold temperatures expected this weekend.

A strong storm system with a wide range of weather is expected starting New Year’s Day.

Rain and several inches of snow are expected across Illinois as well, IDOT said.

A wintry mix with minor ice accumulations is also possible. This will be most prevalent between Interstate 80 and I-70 on Saturday.

"IDOT crews will be out on the roads, but conditions could still be extremely hazardous, so we encourage motorists to ask themselves if they really need to make the trip," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you do have to travel, remember that the bitter cold and wind reduces the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice. There will be lengthy travel times so make sure to prepare your vehicle in the event you are stranded."

On Saturday afternoon, gusty north winds will create blowing and drifting snow on east-west roads. The system could also trigger severe storms south of I-64 starting Friday evening and into Saturday.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rainfall on Friday could produce minor flooding of roads in low-lying and poor drainage areas, IDOT said.

Wind chills on Sunday could fall between zero and -20 degrees west of the I-55 corridor.

IDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down and remain patient this weekend.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.