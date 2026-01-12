Illinois deputies bear-sprayed during mental health call in Chicago suburb

The Brief A 41-year-old man is expected to face charges after bear-spraying Lake County deputies who were serving a mental health writ in Libertyville. Deputies used a Taser to take him into custody after one deputy was sprayed in the eyes and several others were exposed. Seven deputies were treated, and the man later kicked a nurse while being treated at a hospital.



A man is expected to face charges after allegedly bear-spraying Lake County deputies who were trying to take him in for a psychiatric evaluation Monday morning in suburban Libertyville.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. when the Lake County Sheriff's Crisis Outreach and Support Team along with deputies tried to serve a mental health writ on a 41-year-old man in the 200 block of Pond Ridge Road, officials said.

A mental health writ is a court order authorizing law enforcement to take a person into custody for a psychiatric evaluation or treatment when they are believed to pose a danger to themselves or others due to mental illness.

The petitioner who sought the mental health writ told authorities the man had been displaying alarming behavior, including signs of paranoia, punching holes in walls, little to no sleep, and unpredictable outbursts.

Deputies found the man in his bedroom and tried to take him into custody when he grabbed a large canister of bear spray and sprayed them at close range without warning. Officials said one deputy was sprayed directly in the eyes.

Deputies used a Taser to subdue the man and took him into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated, where he later allegedly kicked a nurse.

The deputy who was sprayed in the eyes was taken to an area hospital while six others were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies will be seeking criminal charges against the man.

What they're saying:

"Our staff routinely place themselves in harm’s way while trying to help people during their most difficult moments," Lake County Sheriff's John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "Mental health writs are inherently unpredictable, and this incident underscores those risks. I’m incredibly proud of the deputies on scene for remaining calm, professional, and focused on safety, and I am hoping for a fast recovery of our hospitalized deputy."