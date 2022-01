Illinois driver services will reopen for in-person transactions beginning next week.

Offices initially closed at the start of the month, as COVID-19 cases began to spike.

The Illinois Secretary of State says heath and safety are his top priority.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Most facilities will re-open on Monday.

Advertisement

However, offices operating on a Tuesday-through-Saturday schedule will open on Tuesday.