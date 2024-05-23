Illinois, DOJ move to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Music fans might soon see relief from high-ticket prices and endless fees as the U.S. Department of Justice and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit aimed at breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The legal action, revealed on Thursday, alleges that the companies have created an illegal monopoly in the live music industry, leading to higher costs and fewer choices for concertgoers.

"Live Nation's anti-competitive business practices have led to higher costs and fewer choices for fans seeking live entertainment in Illinois," Raoul said during the announcement. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to dismantle the company's hold on the market.

"Live Nation suffocates its competition using a variety of tactics, from acquisitions of smaller venues, to threats of retaliation to agreements with others to neutralize them," Garland stated. "It is time to break up Live Nation Ticketmaster, the American people are ready for it."

The lawsuit comes in response to widespread frustration over ticket availability and exorbitant prices, highlighted by recent events like the scramble for Taylor Swift tickets and the high costs of upcoming Rolling Stones shows. The move aims to eliminate excessive fees and introduce more competition to the market, which Garland and Raoul believe will lower prices and improve quality for fans, while also benefiting artists seeking alternative management options.

Today’s announcement was particularly well-received by longtime Chicago concert promoter Jerry Mickelson, founder and CEO of Jam Productions. Mickelson has previously testified in the Senate about how Live Nation and Ticketmaster's dominance has harmed companies like his and increased costs for fans.

In response to the lawsuit, Live Nation and Ticketmaster described the move as a 'PR win' and expressed confidence in their legal position. They argue that the suit "ignores the basic economics of live entertainment, such as the fact that the bulk of service fees go to venues, and that competition has steadily eroded Ticketmaster’s market share and profit margin."

Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world’s largest ticket seller across live music, sports, theater and more. During its annual report last month, the company said Ticketmaster distributed more than 620 million tickets through its systems in 2023.