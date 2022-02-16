Expand / Collapse search
Illinois drastically downsizing 2 state prisons

Pontiac, Vandalia prisons being downsized

PONTIAC, Ill. - Illinois is drastically downsizing two of its state prisons.

The Illinois Department of Corrections says they plan to shutter parts of the prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia, reducing the maximum inmate population by 60 percent.

IDOC says the move will reduce overtime costs, staffing shortages and avoid costly repairs.

As of now, no workers will need to be laid off.

In 2014, Illinois incarcerated about 48,000 people. That number was down to 28,000 by the end of 2021.