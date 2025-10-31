Illinois drivers to pay more in tolls under $1.5B transit rescue plan

The Brief Illinois lawmakers passed a $1.5 billion plan to overhaul CTA, Pace, and Metra. Drivers will pay 45 cents more per toll to help fund the transit rescue. Gov. Pritzker says he’ll sign the bill, despite criticism it hurts downstate projects.



While many were sleeping, the Illinois General Assembly passed a massive bill they say will transform the CTA, Pace and Metra.

It comes after months of back-and-forth negotiations — but as with any major legislation, it comes with a big price tag.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signaled Friday he would sign the massive transit bill passed in the wee hours of the morning that comes with a $1.5 billion price tag. So where will that money come from?

Why you should care:

Chicago area drivers — get ready to pay 45 cents more per toll. It's part of a grand bargain to bail out the region's transit systems and prevent them from going off the fiscal cliff. But supporters of the legislation say they hope it does much more than that for CTA, Pace and Metra.

"We are making a transit system that is going to serve the people better and is going to make this state even more competitive and a place people really want to be," said State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-Chicago).

The higher tolls are to offset an $800 million diversion from the state's road fund, paid for by gas taxes. But downstate House Republican Leader Tony McCombie said it's robbing downstate transportation projects to once again benefit the Chicago region.

"We don't need to do this today. We don't need to it in this amount. And if anybody thinks you're getting a deal, it's not going to happen or it's not going to happen to the full extent. And I'm sorry representative leader, I'm sorry, you're probably going to get screwed too," McCombie said.

The bill finally passed the senate at 4 a.m. after furious last-minute negotiations on funding. The package also gives the RTA the ability to raise sales taxes by a quarter of a percent.

The other side:

The bill's sponsors say it also creates a more unified system where CTA, Pace and Metra operate as one large connected regional transit system, one that could be a model for the nation.

"What we've built is a unified system that brings them all together to make sure that we're connecting communities and we're connecting people and we're making their rides cleaner, safer, more reliable and dependable," Delgado said.

In a statement, Pritzker indicated he would sign the bill.

"Illinoisans deserve a world-class transportation system that connects communities across regions, drives economic growth, and helps every resident – no matter where they live – access transit to live, work, and enjoy the state," Pritzker said.

"I am pleased the legislation also avoids new broad-based state taxes on Illinois working families," he added.

And transit leaders are praising the legislation. The acting leader of the CTA said that it means Chicagoans will not have to face any fare hikes or service cuts for the foreseeable future.