Illinois drivers urged to observe work zone safety laws

Construction season is in full swing.

To bring continued awareness to work zone safety, Illinois Department of Transportation officials held an event Tuesday morning at the IDOT Kennedy maintenance yard.

National Work Zone Awareness events are taking place all across the country this week to stress the importance of people driving with caution and being aware of constructions workers in road work zones.

"The governor and IDOT are committed to making safety of workers and the traveling public a priority," said Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman. "On average, we continue to see almost 6,000 work zone crashes every year in Illinois."

As of Jan. 31, 2022, preliminary statistics show 32 people died in work zone areas, two of which were workers.