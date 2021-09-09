Illinois energy legislation would raise consumer's monthly utility bill

Get ready to pay more for your utilities.

A far-reaching rewrite of energy policy in Illinois won approval from an Illinois House Committee Thursday afternoon.

It would raise typical electric utility bills by up to $200 a month, depending on which estimate you believe. The money would help Illinois' generation of power to become carbon-free by 2050.

Governor JB Pritzker said he would sign it into law if it gets to his desk.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Environmentalists claim workers will benefit by building renewable energy sources.

"We're talking about a generation of high-paying jobs building clean energy in Illinois that will power our state for the future," said Jack Darin from the Sierra Club of Illinois.

The proposal includes a controversial, multi-million dollar subsidy for ComEd's parent company, Exelon.

Without that cash, the electric utility giant is threatening to shut down its nuclear power plant in Byron beginning Monday.