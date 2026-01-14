Illinois expands hours to obtain REAL ID before TSA deadline for $45 fee

The Brief Illinois travelers who want to get their REAL ID will have more chances to do so on Saturdays before the TSA fee deadline. The TSA will charge travelers without a REAL ID $45 starting on Feb. 1. The Secretary of State's Office will offer Saturday availability at its downtown office for the next three weeks.



The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will offer more opportunities for travelers to get their REAL ID before the TSA imposes its $45 fee for passengers who don’t have one on Feb. 1.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said walk-in hours at his agency’s downtown Chicago supercenter at 191 N. Clark Street will expand to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Jan.17.

In addition, more than 500 REAL ID appointments will be available at 15 Chicago-area DMV offices, which are already open from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

The expanded hours will take place the next three Saturdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

"Illinoisans are making real progress towards complying with federal REAL ID requirements, but many still need one," said Giannoulias in a statement. "With TSA’s $45 penalty just weeks away, we’re not only urging residents to act now. We’re making it easier and more convenient than ever with expanded Saturday hours, hundreds of new appointments, and our partnership with the Cook County Clerk’s office – delivering less hassle, less time, and no surprise fees at the airport."

The Cook County Clerk’s Office is also expanding hours at its downtown office for walk-ins and appointments on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who need to obtain required documents to get a REAL ID.

For more information, visit realid.ilsos.gov.