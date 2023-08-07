Illinois expected to become 8th state to allow lawsuits against gunmakers who advertise to kids

Illinois is expected to become the eighth state to pass a law that allows lawsuits against gunmakers and distributors for advertising firearms in a way that appeals to children or entices people to use weapons illegally.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul points to the JR-15, a kid's gun that looks like an AR-15 as an example of why the law is needed.

He also says there is precedent in advertising restrictions on cigarettes and vapes.

Many Republican lawmakers objected to the soon-to-be law, saying it was too broad and would lead to court challenges.

The federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, approved in 2005, broadly exempts gun makers from being sued for injuries caused by criminal misuse of their products. But it provides exceptions, including an allegation that the manufacturer or seller violated state or federal law on the sale or marketing of firearms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.