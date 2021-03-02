Illinois expects first doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state expects to receive 83,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday.

The vast majority of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – more than 90% – will be distributed to mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

"As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

Meanwhile, health officials on Tuesday said another 1,577 people in Illinois tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 47 people died.

Illinois has now recorded 1,189,416 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20,583 deaths.