Illinois expressway shootings down in 2022: state police

Expressway shootings in Illinois are down 36 percent compared to this time last year.

So far this year, there have been 84 expressway shootings in the state. Between January 1 and July 21 of last year, there were 132.

Plus, homicides from expressway shootings are down 90 percent, with just one person killed this year, compared to 10 last year.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the change comes as a result of enhanced technology, a more unified response on the ground and in the air and zeroing in on specific areas, including Cook County.

In October of last year, ISP created its Chicago anti-violence detail, mobilizing up to 110 additional state troopers per month in Cook County.

"What we've done is brought in extra personnel from other patrol districts across the state, we rotate them in, they do some time there to help out the officers we have in that area to add to the presence that's on the expressways. That's a deterrent effect. That's an effect in terms of being able to identify criminal activity that's moving up and down the expressways," said Brendan Kelly, Illinois State Police director.

ISP is also focusing on efforts behind the scenes to reduce expressway shootings, including building new labs to process forensic evidence.