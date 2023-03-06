Illinois Facebook settlement recipients to receive second check as part of class action lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Anyone who cashed their Facebook settlement check last year will have more money coming their way.
Nearly 1.3 million people who were part of the class action lawsuit will soon receive another check for $30 thanks to leftover funds from those who didn't cash their initial checks in time.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The case had to do with biometric facial recognition technology and privacy laws.