Illinois faces fallout as 42,000 federal employees brace for shutdown consequences

Time is running out for lawmakers to get a deal done and avoid a government shutdown.

One of those lawmakers concerned is Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia.

On Wednesday, the Democrat offered an update on where things stand right now in the house.

He says lawmakers are working to get a deal done, but the bills put forward in the House do not address vital needs for the government.

"The reality of the situation is that a handful of MAGA Republicans are trying to force a government shutdown to enact their extreme agenda. Everyone except that small group wants to keep the government open, and we can see the best example of bipartisan framework in what the Senate is putting forth," said Garcia.

Garcia also says a shutdown would impact millions of people across the country.

In Illinois alone, some 42,000 federal employees will be impacted.