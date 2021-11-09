Illinois family's attorney says Ivermectin 'working' for grandfather with COVID-19

There is another Ivermectin battle unfolding in the suburbs.

On Monday, a local family won a legal battle to gain approval to administer the controversial drug to a 71-year-old man who has been on a ventilator since October 19.

Sun Ng came to the Chicago area last month from Hong Kong to visit his daughter Man Kwan Ng and her family. He contracted COVID and within days was on a ventilator at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

His daughter Man Kwan was desperate. She wanted the hospital to try Ivermectin, but they refused based on various national medical guidelines, which suggest the drug is ineffective.

"Mr. Ng is as good as dead in the picture, which was taken on November 4. And at that point the hospital still wouldn't give the Ivermectin," said family attorney Kirstin Erickson.

A DuPage County judge ruled in the family's favor ordering the hospital to allow Dr. Allan Bain to administer the drug. But the hospital refused because Dr. Bain is not vaccinated.

After further legal wrangling and the doctor presenting a negative COVID test, the treatment — a series of 15 daily shots — began Monday night.

The Ng's attorney claims Sun is showing signs of improvement already.

"And today he passed a breathing test that he hadn't been able to pass in the last three weeks. And he looked more alert and aware. So I would say that the first dose of Ivermectin is actually working and is effective," Erickson said.

FOX 32 reached out to the hospital which said they could not comment due to "patient privacy guidelines."