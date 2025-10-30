Judge sets bond for Illinois father detained by ICE in Chicago suburb as daughter battles cancer

The Brief Ruben Torres Maldonado, detained by ICE earlier this month, was granted a $2,000 bond Thursday. His 16-year-old daughter, Ofelia, is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 cancer.



An Illinois father detained by federal immigration agents while his teenage daughter undergoes cancer treatment was granted a $2,000 bond Thursday by a judge.

The backstory:

Ruben Torres Maldonado, a painter who has lived in the U.S. since 2003, was detained Oct. 18 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a Home Depot in northwest suburban Niles, according to officials.

He is the father of two children, including 16-year-old Ofelia, who is receiving treatment for a rare and aggressive form of metastatic cancer — Stage 4.

What's next:

Torres Maldonado remains in custody at Clay County Jail in Brazil, Indiana. Once his bond is posted, he must provide an address where he will live to receive notifications for future court hearings and stay in contact with his attorneys.

He plans to seek cancellation of removal, a process allowing individuals to remain in the U.S. as lawful residents if they can demonstrate hardship if removed. The next court hearing will be set once the motion has been filed and received.

The federal immigration judge in Chicago noted that nothing in Torres Maldonado's record shows he poses a danger to the community.