Illinois felon sentenced to more than 12 years for possession of illegal guns, explosives

A convicted felon from Minooka was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in federal prison for possessing illegal guns and explosives in Grundy County.

John Feeney pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.

Feeney, 32, was found with the illegal goods on Jan. 25 in Morris, prosecutors said.

Authorities found Feeney to be in possession of a 4-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell with perchlorate explosives and black powder; a 2-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell containing perchlorate explosives; and a 2-inch diameter cardboard aerial shell secured to a plastic cup and containing metal Phillips head bits, cut copper wire, and perchlorate explosives, prosecutors said. He also had two pistols, multiple magazines of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

(U.S. Attorney's Office)

A day before his arrest, prosecutors said Feeney used one of the handguns to shoot at a person, striking the individual's vehicle.

Feeney had previously been convicted of an undisclosed felony offense in state court, and was not permitted to possess a firearm or explosive.

The indictment didn’t state what Feeney allegedly planned to do with the explosives.