Illinois fire officials provide tips on how to stay safe this Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching, the acting Illinois State Fire Marshal is out with fire safety reminders for families.

First — use glow sticks or battery powered candles instead in jack-o'-lanterns to reduce fire chances.

Additionally, avoid dried flowers, cornstalks and crêpe paper when decorating because those items can catch on fire easily.

Lastly, make sure all smoke alarms are working in your home.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 9,200 fires were reported in the three days surrounding Halloween across the U.S.