PHOTOS: Illinois first responders deployed to North Carolina to assist with recovery efforts

Illinois emergency responders joined the recovery operations in the Carolinas due to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which has claimed at least 159 lives across six states.

With fatalities reported in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, the storm has left communities grappling with fallen trees, severe flooding and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Last week, in anticipation of the hurricane’s impact, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker ordered the activation of specialized teams from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS). The teams, part of Illinois Task Force One (IL-TF1) and Illinois Water Rescue (IL-WR1), were deployed to North Carolina to assist in search and rescue operations in flood-prone areas. These highly trained responders, hailing from 17 fire departments in Cook and DuPage counties, are working around the clock to help those trapped by rising waters and hazardous conditions.

MABAS, a state-coordinated rapid response network, regularly dispatches specialized teams across Illinois and neighboring states, responding to a wide range of emergencies, including fires, hazardous material incidents and large-scale natural disasters.

In Swannanoa, North Carolina, where many Illinois first responders were deployed, the scene is one of widespread devastation. Receding floodwaters have uncovered cars piled on top of each other and mobile homes carried off by the powerful surge. Roads are choked with debris and pocked with sinkholes, creating significant obstacles for emergency crews trying to reach the hardest-hit areas.