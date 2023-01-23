Illinois receives funding to attract new doctors

To get ahead of a looming doctor shortage in the state, Illinois is announcing a new program to help future physicians.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded additional funding for 14 residency slots at hospitals in Chicago and downstate Peoria. The money will enable five state hospitals to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors.

U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin were applauding the move.

"Our health care professionals are doing their best to meet the demands of our health care system, but additional funding is needed to address staffing shortages and improve health care outcomes," Durbin said.

It is estimated the U.S. will face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians over the next decade, with most of those vacancies in primary care.