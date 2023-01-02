Illinois gas tax officially increases in new year

After being delayed for six months, Illinois’ gas tax has officially gone up.

The state paused the annual increase last summer amid escalating inflation.

The rate is now just over 42 cents per gallon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Drivers could also see a second increase this July.

Gas prices have decreased since their peak amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, in the past week they’ve begun to tick up again.