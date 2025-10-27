Might Illinois join redistricting push as Democrats target gerrymandering across US?

The Brief A top congressional Democrat was in Illinois urging lawmakers to join the national redistricting battle. Some have pushed for Illinois Democrats to increase their 14-3 advantage in congressional districts. This is in response to pushes by Republicans in states like Texas and Indiana ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.



Illinois could be the next state in line to redraw its congressional maps before the midterm elections next year.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was in Illinois on Monday to urge Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers to fight gerrymandering in other states.

What we know:

Illinois’ reputation already precedes it as one of the most heavily gerrymandered states in the country, with maps that have helped give Democrats 14 seats and Republicans only three.

But now, Jeffries said Illinois should go even further to counteract the Trump administration’s aggressive gerrymandering campaign to give Republicans more of an advantage in the House of Representatives.

Jeffries was in Springfield to meet with Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch (D) after meeting in Chicago with Black members of Congress on Monday morning. He said Illinois has a role to play in combating Trump’s moves.

"Democrats have made clear that we are gonna respond, as is being done in California right now, appropriately, immediately, and forcefully to ensure that the national congressional map is as fair as it could possibly be so that we allow for free and fair elections, and that the American people can decide, not Donald Trump," Jeffries said.

The move comes as Indiana’s Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, has called for a special session to consider a more GOP-friendly remap.

Jeffries’ visit also coincided with the first day for candidates to file their nominating petitions to run in the midterms.

What they're saying:

Pritzker was among those who got up early to turn in their paperwork. He did not commit one way or the other on mid-decade redistricting, but said it didn’t have to happen overnight.

"That’s something I think we’re all gonna have to look at during the process here, but it doesn’t have to happen during the veto session. It could happen after that," Pritzker said. "Right now, I think there’s just a lot of conversation going on."

A potential new map could net Democrats one more seat, giving them a possible 15-2 advantage in the state’s congressional delegation.

State Sen. Willie Preston, who is running for Congress in the South Side’s 2nd District, said he’ll only sign on if a new map doesn’t take away Black political representation.

"We have to fight fire with fire when necessary, but if it dilutes the Black vote, in either the 1st, the 2nd or the 7th congressional districts, the answer is hell no!" Preston said, referring to three Chicago-area districts currently represented by Black lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Illinois Republicans said Jeffries should be in Washington, not Illinois, working with Republicans to reopen the federal government.

The Illinois GOP said in a statement:

"JB Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have already gerrymandered Illinois to hell and back, creating one of the most partisan maps in history. While Democrats continue to play partisan games, the Illinois Republican Party will continue to fight for fair maps and representation."

But can state lawmakers actually redraw the maps in time for the midterm election after nominating petitions are already being submitted? That’s a legal question without a clear answer at the moment.