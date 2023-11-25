Expand / Collapse search

Illinois girl, 16, last seen in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Humboldt Park
Alannah Moore | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's hope in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Bloomington who was last seen Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Alannah Moore, was last seen in the 3500 block of West Hirsch Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Moore is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

