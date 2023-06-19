Illinois grocery tax to return: Shoppers to face increased costs next month
CHICAGO - Expect to pay a bit more for your groceries in Illinois starting next month.
The state grocery tax will revert to one percent after being suspended for a year.
The suspension was in response to the pandemic, aimed at giving taxpayers some relief from inflation. It's estimated that the suspension saved consumers millions of dollars.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Illinois is one of only 13 states to have a state grocery tax.