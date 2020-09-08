Illinois health officials announce 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths
CHICAGO - Health officials on Tuesday said another 1,392 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 7 more deaths tied to the coronavirus. One of the those deaths was in Cook County.
The state’s rolling positivity rate is at 4%, health officials said.
As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients were on ventilators.