Illinois health officials: No ICU beds available in Region 5 downstate

There was alarming news Tuesday out of southern Illinois, where health officials report all the ICU beds are full.

That means there are no ICU beds available for incoming emergencies. This is in Region 5 — the southernmost tip of the state.

ICU capacity in Region 10, which includes Chicago, is at 84 percent — meaning only 16 percent of beds are available.

The suburban regions are hovering around 70-percent.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 35.4, down from 38.3 a week ago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Also on Tuesday, CDPH removed Connecticut and Washington, D.C. from its COVID-19 travel advisory.