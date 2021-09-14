Chicago Travel Advisory: City removes Connecticut, DC from restricted list

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday removed Connecticut and Washington, D.C. from its COVID-19 travel advisory.

The removal of the two locations comes one week after every US state and territory were included in the advisory.

Connecticut and Washington, D.C. were removed after their daily positive case rate remained below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, according to the CDPH.

California, Vermont and Puerto Rico also fell below the 15 case mark, but must remain there for one more week in order to be removed from the travel advisory, the CDPH said. Currently, 48 states and three territories are included on the CDPH list.

"This is an encouraging snapshot of the nation’s daily COVID data, but by no means can we let our guard down now," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Together we can continue to turn the tide against COVID if we closely follow this travel guidance and abide by other COVID precautions: mask up, get vaccinated and help anyone who is not vaccinated to get their shots."

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 35.4, down from 38.3 a week ago, according to the CDPH.

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to:

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days;

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days;

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected;

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel; and

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised after travel to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

All travelers are also advised to adhere to federal and local masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

The health department continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome for details.