Illinois health officials release trick-or-treating guidelines

Illinois health officials on Wednesday released safety guidelines for trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health director Ngozi Ezike said the safest option is to stay home or celebrate virtually.

But for those who chose to gather anyway, Ezike said, remember “what our best tools are: wearing our masks, keeping our distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, and looking out for public health and each other.”

The state recommends:

Anyone passing out candy or trick-or-treating should remain 6-feet apart and wear face masks

Leave individually wrapped candy spaced apart on a table in the driveway or outdoor space.

Costume masks or not substitutes for cloth masks.

Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.

Trick-or-treating candy should not be eaten until after hand washing.

Health officials also reminded the public that haunted houses are not allowed under current state guidelines.

Regarding costume parties, gatherings of 50 people or more in a building are not allowed.

At pumpkin patches, face masks and social distancing should be enforced.

Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Halloween guidelines are also explained at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.